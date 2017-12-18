Police Search for Man Who Burglarized House of Mercy
Prince William Police are searching for an unknown man who burglarized House of Mercy, Sunday.
House of Mercy is a faith-based charitable organization that gives to people in need in the community. It is located at the nexus of Manassas, Gainesville and Bristow.
December 17 at 9:01 a.m., officers responded to the House of Mercy located at 8170 Flannery Court in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary.
“The investigation revealed that around 8:12 p.m. on December 16, an unknown male shattered the front glass door with a rock,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus. “The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registered before fleeing the business on foot.”
The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A male of an unknown race and age last seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, mask, jeans, and gloves.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123 or by email at policedept@pwcgov.org.
