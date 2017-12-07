Police Search for Man Who Committed Armed Robbery at Manassas Hotel

Police are searching for a man who brandished a handgun and robbed the Holiday Inn in Manassas.

Prince William Officers responded to the Holiday Inn located at 10424 Balls Ford Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery, Dec. 7 at 12:22 a.m.

An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the front desk.

“During the encounter, the suspect brandished a handgun and then demanded money,” said police spokesperson, Officer Jody Gilliach.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot.

No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

The investigation continues.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, approximately 30 years of age, 5’9” with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, black rain coat and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123 or by email at policedept@pwcgov.org.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.