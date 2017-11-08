Police Search for Man Responsible for Woodbridge Assault

Police are on the lookout for a man who jumped out of a bush to attack a woman and then fled the scene, Wednesday morning in Woodbridge.

November 8 at 6:56 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the area of Walnut Street and Sycamore Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault.

“The victim, an adult female, was walking in the above area when an unknown man reportedly jumped out a nearby bush and grabbed her,” said police spokesman Nathan Probus. “The victim was able to break free from the man and flee to an area business where police were contacted.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

A police K-9 and helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

The suspect was described as a black male, 40-50 years of age, 6’0”, approximately 195 pounds with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gloves

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.