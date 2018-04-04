Police Search for Men Responsible for Haymarket Stabbing

Prince William Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men who participated in a the “malicious wounding” of a man, Wednesday afternoon, in Haymarket, Virginia.

One of the men stabbed the victim with a knife, while the other reportedly assisted in the attack.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Hunting Path Road in Haymarket (20169), April 4 at 12:35 a.m.,* to investigate a stabbing.

According to police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the victim, a 33-year-old man, reported to police that he was outside of his residence in the aforementioned area when two men approached him from behind.

“During the encounter, one of the men pulled out a pocket style knife and swung it towards the victim,” said Perok.

At one point, the victim was stabbed in the lower body. The suspects then immediately fled on foot.

“No words were exchanged between the suspects or the victim during the incident and no property was taken,” said Perok.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police believe the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Suspects are described as two white males both between 20 and 25 years of age, 5’8”-5’9” with full beards. One of the men was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and jeans No clothing description reported for the second man.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

*correction from the press release and original publication which named the time as 12:35 p.m.

