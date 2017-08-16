Police Search for Missing Bristow Girl

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Tomisha Arlisha Johnson.

The investigation revealed that Tomisha was last seen in Springfield on August 5.

Tomisha is believed to be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

There has been no contact with Tomisha since she was last seen and she has not returned to her residence in Bristow. Anyone with information on Tomisha’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Tomisha Arlisha Johnson is described as a black female, 16 years of age, 5’04″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

She was last seen wearing black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a tan head wrap.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.