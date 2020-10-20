Police Search for Missing Bristow Teen

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Maquan “Lul Quan” Omari McCray.

The investigation revealed Maquan sent concerning statements via social media on October 19, 2020. Maquan resides on Solitary Place in the Bristow area of Prince William County.

He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

Maquan “Lul Quan” Omari McCray is described as a black male, 17 years of age, 5’7”, 135 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and “DAVID” tattooed on his left forearm.

No current clothing description is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

