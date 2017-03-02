UPDATE: Police Have Located ‘Missing Endangered Adult’ Woman from Manassas

UPDATE, Mar. 2 at 11:45 a.m.

Nora Shraf Elshiekh, who was reported as a missing and endangered adult last night, has been located and is safe. The Prince William County Police Department thanks you for your assistance.

Original Article:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult, Nora Shraf Elshiekh.

The investigation revealed that Nora was last seen on March 1 around 1:30 p.m. at her residence located in the 3000 block of Brierly Forest Court in Manassas.

NORA is believed to have left her residence voluntarily, but she may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information on Nora’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Nora Shraf Elshiekh is described as a black female, 20 years of age, 5’4″, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair currently dyed orange.

No clothing description is available at this time.

Uceda-Mercado Found, Wednesday

In an unrelated missing person’s search, Prince William County Police have announced that Franklin Uceda-Mercado, who was reported as a missing as an endangered juvenile last evening, has been located and is safe.

The Prince William County Police Department thanks those who assisted in that matter.

© 2017, Submitted. All rights reserved.