Police Search for Suspect in Bristow 7-Eleven Armed Robbery

Prince William Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 10231 Carnoch Way in Bristow to investigate an armed robbery, Dec. 27 at 10:50 p.m.

“An employee reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the store and approached the employee who was behind the counter,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

“During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the registers before forcing the employee into a back room,” Carr said.

The suspect fled on foot prior to police arriving at the location.

A police K-9 and the Fairfax County police helicopter responded to search the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description: A black male, between 18-27 years of age, approximately 5’9” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white surgical-style mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored gloves, black sweatpants and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

