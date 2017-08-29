UPDATED: Police Call Bristow Shooting Non-Random

Updated: Aug. 29, 12:30 p.m.

Prince William County Police reports at 11 p.m. Monday, they

located an a 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body between the Cube Smart

Storage facility and the Sheetz on Nokesville Road.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim responded to the area where he was involved in an altercation with several suspects,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “During the

encounter, the victim was shot.”

The victim was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updated: Aug. 29, 9:50 a.m.

According to police the shooting incident in Bristow was not random.

Police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Original Story:

Prince William County Police confirmed am individual was shot in the area of 11607 Nokesville Road overnight Tuesday.

Reportedly, police are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No description of the suspect is available.Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this story and provide more information when it is available.

