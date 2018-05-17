Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Manassas Stabbing

Prince William Police are investigating a homicide in which suspect stabbed two men in the early hours of Wednesday morning, killing one of the victims.

On May 16 at 4:58 a.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of Prince Cole Court in Manassas (20111), Prince William to investigate a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located two victims, both identified as adult males, suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where one of the victims died as a result of his injuries. The other victim is expected to survive.

The altercation appeared to have occurred outside in a parking lot.

At this time, no suspect has been identified. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the stabbing to determine what led up to the altercation.

The investigation continues. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Information provided by police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

