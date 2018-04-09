Police Search for Suspects in Bristow Armed Robbery

Prince William Police are looking for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint in Bristow, late Sunday night, while he was jogging in an area near University Boulevard.

On April 9 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to investigate a robbery that occurred in the area of Rothbury Drive in Bristow (20136) around 11:45 p.m. on April 8.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the victim, a 22-year-old man of Bristow, reported to police that he was running near a pond in the above area when he heard someone calling for help. When he went to check, he was confronted by two unknown males.

“During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money,” Perok said. “The suspects took the victim’s wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money before telling the victim to leave the area.”

The victim returned to his residence where he later contacted police. No injuries were reported.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

One suspect has been described as a white male armed with a handgun, 6’00” with a thin build and short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans

The second suspect has been described as a black male, 5’09”, 160lbs, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

