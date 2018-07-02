Police Search for Suspects Committing Larceny from Vehicles in Gainesville

Prince William Police are investigating suspects rummaging through unlocked vehicles in Gainesville.

On June 28 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate several larceny from vehicles, which had been parked in the 7200 block of Prices Cove Place in Gainesville (22015).

The investigation revealed that two unknown suspects were observed on video surveillance entering several unlocked vehicles in the area during the overnight hours.

“At some point, the suspects also entered an attached garage by crawling under a partially opened garage door,” said police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus. “A vehicle parked inside of the garage was rummaged through.”

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

