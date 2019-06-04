Police Search for Suspects in Gainesville, Nokesville Residential Burglaries

Residential Burglary Gainesville: valuables, documents stolen

Prince William officers responded to a residence located in the 14100 block of Clatterbuck Loop in Gainesville on May 31 at 10 p.m. to investigate a burglary.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9:50 p.m. on May 31.

The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through an unsecured rear window. Jewelry, documents and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.

Residential Burglary Nokesville: home rummaged through while homeowners were away

Prince William Police report that on May 31 at 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 13800 block of Orlando Road in Nokesville to investigate a burglary.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 12 p.m. on May 10 and 8 a.m. on May 31.

The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through a bedroom window, which was found damaged. The house was rummaged through and had significant property damage. No property was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Police have not indicated the two burglaries are related.

