Police Searching for Missing Endangered Teen

Prince William County Police are asking residents for help in locating Ada Margarita Hernandez-Pineda, a 15-year-old female teen who has been missing since Sunday night.

According to police, Hernandez-Pineda left her family home at 12000 block of Boxwood Farm Drive in Nokesville between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. under voluntarily circumstances.

She may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered, police said.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inch, 125lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Hernandez-Pineda left with a backpack, cell phone and white tennis shoes; however, police are not sure what clothing she might be wearing at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

