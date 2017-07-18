Police Seek 2 Men in Haymarket Burglary

Prince William County Police are looking for two men following a burglary at a residence in the 2600 block of Logmill Road in Haymarket July 14.

According to police, an individual encounter an unknown male inside the home, while he was checking on the residence.

“The caller punched the suspect and forced him out of the residence where a second unknown male was found standing,” police spokesman Nathan Probus said. “Both suspects then fled the area on foot.”

Probus said there were no signs of forced entry and no property reported missing.

Police describe one suspect as a white male, approximately 25-years-old, 6 feet tall, with black hair and a thin build, who was last seen wearing a black mask, white shirt, and dark shorts. The other suspect is a also a white male, approximately 20-years-old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build and last seen wearing a black mask, light colored shirt, and tan shorts.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

