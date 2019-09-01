UPDATED: Missing Manassas Boy Located

UPDATE Sept. 2 at 11:17 p.m.: Jackson Enrique Andradez, who was reported as missing and endangered yesterday afternoon, has been located and is safe.

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jackson Enrique Andradez.

The investigation revealed that Jackson was last seen leaving his residence on Meadow Court in the Manassas area of Prince William County at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Jackson is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Jackson Enrique Andradez is described as a Hispanic/Latino male, 11 years of age, 4’8″, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Unknown clothing description. He may be riding a green and black bicycle.

