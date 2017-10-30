Police Seek Man for Holding Gun to Victim’s Head in Manassas, Prince William

Prince William Police are looking for a man who alleged held a firearm to the head of an acquaintance in Manassas near Sudley Manor Drive, Saturday.

Dwayne Chauncey Clemons, 28, of no fixed address is wanted for the crime.

Officers responded to an apartment located in the 11200 block of Lady Jane Loop in Manassas to investigate an assault, October 28 at 6:40 p.m.

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 47-year-old man, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated,” said police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

According to Perok, during the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm in a threatening manner and placed the barrel of the weapon against the victim’s head.

The victim was able to separate from the accused and contact police. The accused fled prior to officers arriving in the area.

No injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter were used to search for the accused who was not located.

Officers did locate the firearm used in the incident under a vehicle on a nearby street and determined it was reported stolen.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Dwayne Chauncey Clemons.

Dwayne Chauncey Clemons, 28, of no fixed address is described as a black male, 5’10”, 160 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, bushy black hair, brown eyes and a full bear with mustache.

Clemons is wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.