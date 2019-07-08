Police Seek Man for Strong-Armed Robbery in Bristow

The Prince William Police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted a juvenile during a drug deal, Friday.

On July 5 at 12:14 a.m., officers responded to investigate a robbery that reportedly occurred near the 12000 block of Vantage Point Court in Bristow earlier that day.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 16-year-old male, made arrangements to purchase marijuana from an acquaintance, later identified as the suspect. The suspect arrived in a red pick-up truck with an unknown male driver.

“Once the victim gave the suspect his money, he was partially pulled into the vehicle. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

The victim fell from the truck as it drove away in an unknown direction. A family member of the victim contacted police.

Minor injuries were reported. The only description of the suspect is a black male 18-20 years old, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

