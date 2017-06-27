Police Seek Manassas Man for Alleged Sexual Assault of Bristow Teen

Prince William County Police are searching for Mason Ebron Greene, 19, of Manassas, for allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Bristow girl.

According to victim, Greene assaulted her while driving in a vehicle in the 9500 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow June 19 around 7:30 p.m.

“During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck and choked her then inappropriately touched her,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “The parties eventually separated and the victim responded to the Western District Station to report the assault on June 20.”

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspect on charges of strangulation, aggravated sexual battery and assault & battery; attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Police describe Greene as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

