Police Seek Suspect Brandishing Gun in Manassas Mall Robbery

The Prince William Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who shoplifted at a Manassas Mall store and brandished a gun at a loss prevention employee.

On July 16 at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the Macy’s located at 8270 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was observed shoplifting inside the store. A loss prevention employee confronted the suspect as he exited the business.

During the encounter, a struggle ensued and the suspect brandished a firearm at the loss prevention employee before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported. Clothing items were reported stolen.

A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: Hispanic male, 5’08”, between 150-160 pounds, with black hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a shirt with “#8” on the shoulder, jeans and white shoes.

