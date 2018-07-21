Police Seek Suspect Brandishing Gun in Manassas Mall Robbery

Man suspected of shoplifted July 18, 2018 from Manassas Mall.

The Prince William Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who shoplifted at a Manassas Mall store and brandished a gun at a loss prevention employee.

On July 16 at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the Macy’s located at 8270 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery.
The investigation revealed that the suspect was observed shoplifting inside the store. A loss prevention employee confronted the suspect as he exited the business.
During the encounter, a struggle ensued and the suspect brandished a firearm at the loss prevention employee before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported. Clothing items were reported stolen.
A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Man brandishes gun at Manassas Mall caught on security video.

Suspect DescriptionHispanic male, 5’08”, between 150-160 pounds, with black hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a shirt with “#8” on the shoulder, jeans and white shoes.

