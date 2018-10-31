Police Seek Suspect in Manassas Exxon Robbery

Prince William County Police Officers responded to the Exxon service station located at 7113 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109), Oct. 25 at 11:24 p.m. to investigate a strong-arm robbery.

“An employee reported to police that an unknown male wearing a mask entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded the employee open the cash register,” said a police spokesperson.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business on foot.

No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: Male, of an unknown race or age, approximately 5’07”, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, dark grey jacket, blue jeans, and white and black shoes

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

