Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robberies at 2 Manassas Area 7-Eleven Stores

Prince William Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two 7-Eleven armed robberies that occurred in the early morning hours, Sunday, in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

Although both incidents occurred just an hour apart, the witnesses described two different suspects.

Police say they do not know if the incidents are related at this time.

“We do not have anything at this time that links the two incidents,” said police spokeswoman Officer Carr. “We are investigating all possible leads.”

Any help from the public is appreciated Carr said.

1st Incident

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 10460 Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery, Jan. 12 at 1:09 a.m.

A store employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter.

“During the encounter, the suspect assaulted the employee prior to taking tobacco products and an undisclosed amount of money,” said Officer Carr.

The suspect fled on foot prior to police arriving at the business. Minor injuries were reported by the employee.

A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 25 years of age, 6’0”, 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Yankees cap, black zippered jacket, black pants and black shoes with white soles. (Depicted in the photo.)

2nd Incident

Then, Jan. 12 at 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7113 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery.

A store employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business where he then walked behind the counter and approached the employee.

“During the encounter, the suspect implied he was armed and demanded money,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

The suspect fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, 130 pounds., thin build, with brown eyes and a clean-shaven face

He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, a red long-sleeve shirt with a blue stripe on the front, a black leather jacket, black pants and black shoes with white trim. (No photo available.)

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

