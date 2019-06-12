Police Seek Teen Who Left YFT in Bristow

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Machaela Ann Hardie.

The investigation revealed that Machaela left the Youth For Tomorrow facility located in the Bristow area of Prince William County on June 10, at approximately 8:30 p.m. with other juveniles.

Indications at the time of the initial report indicated Machaela may be returning to the Tidewater area.

She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Machaela Ann HARDIE is described as a white female, 17 years of age, 5’4″, 157lbs with brown eyes and auburn hair.

No known clothing description.

