Police Seek Teen Who Went Missing from YFT for 2nd Time

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Zamari Larree Scarbrough.

The investigation revealed that Zamari left the Youth For Tomorrow facility in the Bristow area of Prince William County on May 18, at approximately 11 a.m. She was last spotted along the Braemar Parkway around 3 p.m.

Zamari was previously reported missing earlier in the week, on May 16, from the same facility and was located later that day in Maryland.

Zamari is still believed to be in the area. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Zamari Larree Scarbrough is described as a black female, 15 years of age, 5’0″, 137 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a bright yellow tank top and matching shorts

