Police Suspect Attempted Burglary at Bristow Home

On August 25 at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12400 block of Rochester Park Court in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary.

The investigation revealed that sometime between 8 p.m. on August 24 and 10 a.m. on August 25, an unknown suspect attempted entry into the residence through a back door, which was found damaged.

No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

