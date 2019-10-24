Police Suspect Man of Trying to Lure Child Away at Braemar Park

Prince William Police officers responded to the area of Clareybrook Park located at 12751 Rob Roy Way in the Braemar community of Bristow, Oct. 23 around 6:40 p.m., to investigate a suspicious person who was observed earlier in the day.

The investigation revealed that an unknown adult man appeared to be in the park by himself.

After several minutes of watching the children play, the man approached a child.

During the encounter, the man asked the child if he wanted to go with him to see his dog. The two then began walking away from the park before the caretaker intervened.

There were no injuries reported. The same man is believed to have been seen at least one other time in the area.

No threats were made to the child or others at the park.

Description: white male, about 55 years of age, 5’9”, with grey hair, heavy set.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

