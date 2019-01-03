Police Warn of Man on Nokesville Road Trying to Lure Women into his Vehicle

Prince William Police are warning residents of a suspicious man in the Manassas/ Bristow area who had tried to lure two young women into his vehicle, using a story about a GPS device.

Prince William County Police Officers responded to investigate two suspicious person calls on January 2. They believe one man to be behind both incidents, which reportedly occurred along Nokesville Road in Manassas (20109).

According to the first report, around 2:20 p.m. an unknown man approached a 17-year-old female as she was getting out of her vehicle in front of the Target located at 9900 Sowder Village Square.

During the encounter, the man told the young woman that he needed help programing a GPS device. He asked her to get into his vehicle. She refused, but the man did not drive away until two citizens confronted him and told him to leave.

The second encounter occurred around 8:40 p.m. that same day outside of the McDonalds located at 9900 Pennsylvania Avenue. A 20-year-old woman reported to police that a man matching the same description parked behind her as she was sitting in her vehicle outside of the McDonalds.

The man approached the woman and told her to get out of her car. When she refused, the man told her that his phone did not work, and he needed her to get inside of his vehicle and program his GPS.

When the victim refused again, the man drove away without any further interaction with the woman.

Officers searched the area for the man who was not located. No physical contact was made between the man and the two victims. There is no video surveillance available. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A middle-aged white male, approximately 5’10”, with a medium complexion, thick accent, bald, mustache, with numerous tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black apron and unknown color pants.

Suspect Vehicle Description:

An older looking white or silver vehicle, possibly a van.

