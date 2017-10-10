Precautionary Evacuation of Marsteller Middle School

Marsteller Middle School in Bristow has been temporarily evacuated due to haze in the building said a spokesperson for Prince William County Schools.

“The Fire Department is responding. All are safe,” said Irene Cromer, Director of Community Relations for Prince William County Schools.

The school’s website reported the following alert:

“Marsteller Middle School students and staff are safe and have re-entered the school after being evacuated as the result of smoke from a malfunctioning copy machine. They were given the all clear by the fire department. All normal activities resuming.”

Marsteller Middle School is located at 1400 Sudley Manor Drive.

