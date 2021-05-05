Prince William Board Approves Tool for Protecting Rural Crescent, Rejects Expansion of Data Center Area

The Prince William Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the option of PDR [Purchase of Development Rights] as a tool to preserve the county’s Rural Crescent. They also voted to reject the amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan that would have allowed a data center to be built in parts of the rural crescent located near highways Route 29, 15 and I-66.

Within that same vote, they agreed to hold off on other rural preservation tools, such as TDR and CR. Supervisors directed the Planning Department to reconsider alterations after more community input. The vote was passed around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, after the board listened to hundreds of passionate citizens.

Purchase of Development Rights means that county, state or federal funds could pay a landowner for his right to develop on his land. In return, he would not develop that land, but could continue to use it for purposes allowed within the rural area such as agricultural or agro-tourism.

The landowner still owns the land, and it will also be preserved for perpetuity. Plus, the landowners can profit off their land even without selling it. The criticism is that it requires government funds to pay the landowner. However, federal and state grants are available for PDR programs.

Board members agreed that the preservation options such as TDR [Transfer of Development Rights], and Conservation Residential, also known as clustering, would remain on the table for now. They wanted the option to reexamine these parameters and seek community input as the original recommendations were created between 2017-19.

But while everyone wanted to find means to perservation, TDRs and CRs proved unpopular with supporters of the Rural Crescent. TDRs had much that still needed to be workshopped. Even Prince William’s receiving areas lack the kinds of multi-mobility needed to be considered “smart growth.” Another sore point was that one area was located in Nokesville.

One strong group advocated for the data centers, but they were the land-owners along Pageland Lane who are eager to sell their farms. Otherwise, the citizens overwhelmingly said they wanted data centers to stay within the confines of the overlay district mainly in industrial areas of the county.

Prince William County Board of Supervisors has been considering how to manage land use in the Rural Crescent for approximately a decade. In 1998, 53% of all land in the county was designated “Rural Crescent,” and prohibited from the kind of the development seen though out the rest of the county.

Omitting federal, state or local park lands, preservation areas, and Quantico Marine Base, 33% of county land is still zoned Agricultural low-density residential. Residential is allowed 1 home per 10-acres. Now 17,000 acres of undeveloped land remains in the county.

Currently there is a very high demand for housing to be built in Prince William County. Clustered homes or apartments would be more affordable than 10-acre lots, but as Supervisor Pete Candland (Gainesville-R) pointed out the Washington-area COG cannot make decisions for them.

Since 2012, the county has been exploring the best way to serve that area in order to retain its bucolic beauty. While the agricultural region was meant for farmers, now it seems most farmers rather sell as Prince William is no longer very agricultural. Some of these generational land-owners said the land designation changed on them in 1998. It was not meant to be permeant especially in a county is hardly agricultural any more, and some have been trying to wait-out the end of the Rural Crescent policy.

Within the Rural Preservation Study, staff recommended was that the rural crescent should not fall within one overreaching policy but should be considered via “Rural Character Areas. These areas are defined as Older, Smaller-Lot Residential Enclaves (0.5-3 acre lots); Estates and Subdivisions (10 acres or less), Agriculture and Forest, Gateway Corridor (running along the development areas), Bull Run Mountainside and Historic Areas. Supervisors agreed they need to look at land-use through this lens.

The tools to preserve open space would allow some form of development while also trying to keep open space, especially that for public use and/or viewshed. Conservation Rural would offer clustering of homes on 40% of 10-acres with 60% preserved.

Chair Ann Wheeler-D wants clustering connected to sewer lines. Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson-R has been ferociously opposed. Those wanted to preserve the Rural Crescent from development believe it will only open the area up to more development.

Many landowners living along Route 29 and Pageland Lane asked the supervisors to rezone their neighborhood and allow for data centers. This would allow them to sell their farms. They said the area is not really rural anymore between the commuter traffic to Fairfax and Loudoun, large power lines and a commuter lot. Taxing data centers could relief some tax burden for residents as it does in Loudoun, they argued. Plus, they said their land rights were taken away in 1998, and they’ve waited decades for them to be restored.

Candland said he lives in that area, but will never vote to put data centers in that area.

One citizen said the message he has been hearing is, “the Rural Crescent is not rural enough, so let’s built data centers everywhere.” He said he does not live near work or retail centers, but, “when I come up my driveway, it’s a little bit of paradise.”

