Prince William County Activates Emergency Operations Center

Submitted by Prince William County Government

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 2 the Prince William County Emergency Operations Center is activated and coordinating weather-related needs with first responders in the field.

Approximately 22,000 Prince William customers are without power.

Numerous reports of trees and power lines down throughout the County, with several trees into structures

The High Wind Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m., March 4. The National Weather Service advises we can expect Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 70 mph, with the strongest winds occurring through this evening.

PREPAREDNESS TIPS:

Avoid traveling after dark tonight, as downed utility lines will be difficult to see.

Power outages should be expected, charge cell phones & devices and make sure you have a flashlight and extra batteries before dark. NEVER use candles or open flames during an emergency.

If using a generator, ensure it is outside and away from your home in a well-ventilated area. NEVER use a generator indoors; colorless, odorless Carbon Monoxide gas can kill you.

For more tips, visit www.pwcgov.org/ready

More Prince William emergency information here.

Check Prince William road closures here.