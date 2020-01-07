Prince William County Announces Local Road Closures

Last update: Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

There are at least several road closures in Prince William County at this time due to ice and vehicle crashes.

All are located on the western end of the county.

18511 Joplin Road closed due to Ice, 4:46 p.m.

Joplin Road and Aden Road closed due to Ice at 4:45 p.m.

15603 Joplin Road closed due to Crash at 3:41 p.m.

and 2592 Logmill Road closed due to Crash at 3:22 p.m.

NOW OPEN:

Bristow Road and Lucasville Road closed as of 3:23 p.m.

Vint Hill Road and Pioneer Drive in Nokesville near Warrenton closed as of 3:22 p.m.

Crashes were likely due to snowy weather conditions and icy roads. Drive with caution. Stay off the roads if possible.

Check back for updates or Stay current with Prince William County road closures here.

