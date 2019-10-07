Prince William County to Build New Fire Station in Gainesville District

By Prince William County Government

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently voted to award a $10.2-million contract to build a new fire station at 7500 Century Park Drive, off Balls Ford Road, in the Gainesville District.

The new 19,000-square-foot station will house a pumper unit, a rescue unit, collapse unit and an advanced life support ambulance. The building will include sleeping quarters, a kitchen and dining area, a dayroom, a physical fitness room, a training room, offices and equipment storage space.

Prince William Fire and Rescue System Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said Station 22 will help bolster service from portions of Station 11 at Stonewall Jackson, Station 25 at Linton Hall, and Station 4 in Gainesville.

“This will reduce the workload of these stations and other stations in the area, to include the City of Manassas, Station 15 in Evergreen, and Station 7 at Lake Jackson,” Smolsky said. “Reduced workload equates to increased unit availability time.”

Smolsky went on to say that adding Station 22 will produce broad benefits. “System-wide response time improvements are also projected to help ease the burden on existing stations.”

The station should be completed by March 2021 and is anticipated to cost approximately $16.9 million, to include design, land acquisition, construction, furnishings and infrastructure.

