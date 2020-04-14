Prince William County Exceeds 500 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Rate of Increase Has Decreased

VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NUMBERS

Wednesday, April 15, the Virginia Department of Health reported 536 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Prince William County. That is an increase 28 cases since Tuesday and that is an increase of a 102 since Monday.

The daily increase has decreased today from a 74 from Monday to Tuesday to a 28 increase from Tuesday to Wednesday. This could mean that the growth is flattening, but it is early to tell.

Tuesday, April 14, the Virginia Department of Health reported 508 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Prince William County. That is 74 more than the previous day.

As of Monday, April 13, 2020, the Virginia Department of Health reported 434 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed coronavirus death in Prince William County.

There has been an increase of 45 cases from Sunday, April 12 to Monday, April 13. As testing increases, more cases will likely be announced.

Virginia is now experiencing 6,171 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, April 14.

This information changes daily. The most recent information is available at VDH.

Staying home to flatten the curve is still recommended. Gov. Ralph Northam issues an Executive “stay-at-home” order on April 1. There were a few exceptions to that order. Read more on Virginia Governor’s Declaration of Emergency, COVID-19 order 55 here.

In cooperation with voro.com, Bristow Beat is now offering daily evolving information on the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince William County, Virginia.

Voro information compiled is based upon the previous day’s reports.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), New York Times.

Welcome to the Prince William County 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) guide. This page has the latest information on coronavirus in the county, updated daily. See below for interactive tables, charts and maps illustrating the current status of COVID-19 in Prince William county.

Voro is the healthcare social network where people share doctor recommendations with their friends and neighbors, research doctors, and book appointments. “Our mission is to inspire better health for people and communities everywhere.”

