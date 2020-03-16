Prince William County Executive Declares ‘State of Emergency’
This is in addition to the action taken last week that closed park facilities, senior centers and canceling all outside meetings to be held in county facilities. A full list of the county’s operational status can be found at pwcgov.org/emergency.
Residents are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing in their day to day activities, as well. The county also encourages residents to do business with the county online as much as possible. If they must come to a county facility, residents should call the office they wish to visit before making the trip.
“We know that it’s critical that we practice social distancing as much as possible in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help our health system. This declaration will help us mobilize resources to put practices and policies in place to keep our employees and residents healthy,” said Martino.
“It is important to note that this declaration is not because we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed cases in Prince William County. As of right now, the county remains at three confirmed cases and we have no reason to suspect community spread.”
