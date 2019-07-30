Prince William County Planning Dept to Hold Rural Preservation Meeting



Prince William County Planning Office will host its second public meeting to discuss rural preservation strategies to be included in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.Stakeholders and citizens are encouraged to come and to share their perspectives on how best to incorporate findings from the 2014 Rural Preservation Study into the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and County Code. The meeting will be tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, at 10960 George Mason Circle. County staff will provide data about population projections and alternatives for rural preservation that residents requested at an earlier meeting, according to the Planning Office Director, Rebecca Horner. “This is the second of three public meetings that we have scheduled. The first meeting, on June 24, focused on the first recommendation in the 2014 study, which was to adopt a vision for rural preservation,” Horner said. “At this upcoming meeting, we will be following up on the discussion of that vision as well as bringing forward the data they requested and alternatives for them to consider.” The input provided by attendees will be documented and presented to the Planning Commission and Board of County Supervisors as the county continues to finalize the Comprehensive Plan update,” Horner said. “We are taking the recommendations from the 2014 Rural Preservation Study and bringing forward rural preservation alternatives for the public and the board to consider.” The third and final public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on September 24th at Hylton Performing Arts Center. Comments may be forwarded to the Planning Office using the Planning Office comment form or by calling 703-792-7615. If you plan to attend, please RSVP via email to planning@pwcgov.org so that the Planning Office can prepare for staffing and seating needs. For more information see the Rural Area Preservation Study Implementation web page at http://www.pwcgov.org/ government/dept/planning/ Pages/Rural-Area-Plan.aspx Please contact me if I can be of assistance to you in any Prince William County matter. Sincerely,

Pete Candland, Supervisor

Gainesville Magisterial District