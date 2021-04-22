Prince William County Wants to Know Your Thoughts on the County’s Brand Identity

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – The Prince William County Department of Economic Development and the Office of Tourism are encouraging residents, businesses and community stakeholders to share their feedback and ideas on how the County can best adapt, differentiate and expand economic growth.

As momentum builds for a return to normalcy with a deepened vaccine rollout and lifted restrictions, community engagement is crucial in identifying neighborhood needs, attracting new visitors and businesses, building the County brand and retaining and recruiting new talent for the County’s diverse workforce.

To ensure a successful outcome, the County has enlisted Streetsense Consulting LLC, a DC Metro-based agency committed to helping shape the story about the many interesting aspects that make Prince William County a great place to live, work and play.

As part of the collaborative effort, the County is seeking your help in defining the brand. Together with Streetsense, the County is conducting a survey to gather County-wide input. Your opinion matters — completing this survey will prove invaluable to the County’s efforts. Visit https://www.research. net/r/pwcbrand to take the survey.

Register for Live Session Discussion with District Supervisors

Register for a live community session hosted from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, April 5 – Occoquan District with Supervisor Kenny Boddye [Register]

Wednesday, April 7 – Coles District with Supervisor Yesli Vega [Register]

Thursday, April 8 – Gainesville District with Supervisor Pete Candland [Register]

Monday, April 12 – Brentsville District with Supervisor Jeanine Lawson [Register]

Wednesday, April 14 – Neabsco District with Supervisor Victor Angry [Register]

Thursday, April 15 – Potomac District with Supervisor Andrea Bailey [Register]

Monday, April 19 – Woodbridge District with Supervisor Margaret Franklin [Register]

Wednesday, April 21 – Countywide with Chair-At-Large Ann Wheeler [Register] These sessions will be secure and are intended to provide productive dialogue. Each session will include an introduction from staff at the Department of Economic Development, in partnership with the Office of Tourism. Session facilitation will be conducted by Streetsense Consulting, LLC, a strategy and design firm. If residents, business owners or other community stakeholders cannot attend a live session or would like to express additional feedback, an online survey will be made available on the County's website and social media accounts.

