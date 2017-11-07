Prince William Democrats Dominate House Delegate Races

Democrats handily beat Republicans in Prince William area Virginia State Delegate races, winning an average of almost 10 percentage points above their Republican incumbents.

Winners include Jennfier Foy (2nd District), Danica Roem (13th District); Elizabeth Guzman (31st), Donte Tanner (40th), Lee Carter (50th), Hala Ayala (51st), Luke Torian (52nd.) Of those, only Torian, who ran uncontested, is an incumbent.

Democrat Dante Tanner has a slight lead over incumbent Republican Tim Hugo in the 40th District.

Here are the most current numbers, updated Nov. 7 at 11:35 p.m.:

2nd – 63% Jennifer Foy -D; 37% Mike Makee -R 13th -54% Danica Roem -D; 45% Robert “Bob” Marshall 31st – 54% Elizabeth Guzman -D; 45% Scott Lingamfelter-R 40th -50% Donte Tanner- D, 50% Tim Hugo -R 50th – 54% Lee Carter -D; 46% Jackson Miller -R 51st -53% Hala Ayala -D; 47% Richard Anderson -R 52nd -94% Luke Torian -D, 6% write in

These Democrats join Governor-Elect Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and Lt. Governor-Elect Justin Fairfax.

Danica Roem became the first transgender member of a state governing body. Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman share the distinction of being the first Latina women elected to the Virginia House.

