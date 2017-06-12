Prince William Democrats Run Diverse Candidate Pool in Delegate Primary

Primary Day is Tuesday, and the Prince William Democrats are running a diverse group of candidates to challenge Republicans for delegate seats in districts within the county.

The Democrats have 14 individuals running to become the party’s delegate nominees in eight voting districts.

The candidate pool includes men and women; African Americans, Caucasian, Latinos and Arabs; Christians and Sikh; young and old; and even a transgender woman.

“[It is] a diverse group of people just like the Democratic Party,” said Prince William Democratic Committee Chair, Harry Wiggins, adding one does not find the same kind of diversity on local Republican tickets.

Wiggins believes tomorrow will be an exciting day for his party with local Democrat turnout well surpassing previous years.

“[There has been] a lot of interest this year, more interest than anything than I can remember for the House of Delegates, and I think it is a reaction to Donald Trump and Corey Stewart,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins is basing his assumption of a high turnout on the absentee returns in which Democrats turned out 3:1 to Republicans voters.

For statewide offices, it is a two-way contest for the Democratic gubernatorial ticket between Ralph Northam and Tom Periello. For Lieutenant Governor the choice is among there candidates: Justin Fairfax, Susan Platt and Gene Rossi.

Prince William Republicans are mainly incumbents who are running unopposed in their delegate races, which may explain the low absentee turnout. However, there is a heated gubernatorial race on the Republican side.

Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner are the three Republicans vying to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

The three Republican candidates for Lt. Governor are Glenn Davis, Bryce Reeves and Jill Vogel.

