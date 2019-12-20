UPDATED: Prince William Detention Center Mistakenly Releases Violent Offender

By Prince William Police

UPDATED:

Dec. 20 at 8:30 pm.

Jacques Lamar Walker was located in Gainesville. He was taken into police custody without incident.

Wanted Violent Offender – On December 20 at approximately 12 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department was notified of the inadvertent release of a prisoner from the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC) located at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas (20110) that occurred earlier the same morning.

The accused, identified as Jacques Lamar Walker, was being held at the facility to face sentencing on prior convictions and was released in error by ADC staff. The accused has local ties to the area and should be considered dangerous.

The Prince William County Police Department is currently leading efforts to locate this individual.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Wanted: [Photo from March 2018]

Jacques Lamar WALKER, 27, of no fixed address

Described as a black male, 5’11”, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for escape without force

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.