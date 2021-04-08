Prince William Enters Phase 2, Invites Workers to Register for Vaccinations

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Everyone (16-years and older) who lives or works in Virginia should pre-register so they can be notified when they are eligible for a free vaccination AND when an appointment is available.

You can pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

*Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available via vaccinate.virginia.gov.

What if I signed up and have not been notified?

*If you have signed up previously and are in the eligible groups, but have not been notified, please check to make sure all your information is correct at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the Virginia call center 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Incomplete or inaccurate information could result in you not being contacted for an appointment.

If you are pre-registered, make sure you are checking your email and answering your phone because it could be an invitation to schedule your appointment.

Are you in PHASE 1c? Are You Registered for your Free COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Prince William Health District (PWHD) is now vaccinating those who are in PHASE 1c. The health district moved into this new phase on Monday. Additional details about who is in Phase 1c are included below. In addition, the PWHD is still vaccinating those who are in the COVID-19 vaccine priority groups; Phase 1a, Phase 1b, and Phase 1c.

*FINAL PHASE – PHASE 2 (April 18 – all of Virginia)

Governor Ralph Northam announced that by April 18 all of Virginia will move into Phase 2 (opens vaccine eligibility to all Virginians).

Energy, including gas station attendants

Water, Wastewater, Waste removal

Housing & Construction, including real estate agents, hotel workers, hardware stores, house painters, HVAC

Food Service restaurant workers

Transportation & Logistics car and repair, road construction, shipyard, flight crew & pilots

Higher Education Institutions faculty and staff

Finance insurance agents, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll

Information Technology, Communications data center, internet, cell phone technicians

Legal Services lawyers and legal assistants

Public Safety including engineers, emergency service centers

Hair Stylists and barbers

Those not listed here may already be eligible within Phase 1.

It is Time to Help the Elderly in Your Life or Your Neighborhood

We want to make sure our elderly are protected and we do not want anyone left behind.

Fact: COVID-19 virus targets the elderly

PWHD: Seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Variants (mutations of COVID-19 virus) spreading across Virginia.

Please reach out to the elderly in your lives to make sure they have gotten the vaccine if they wanted to. If they have signed up previously but have not been notified:

Check to make sure all their/your information is correct at govor call the Virginia call center 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). *People 75 and older will be placed in an express lane to speak to a live agent.

Incomplete or inaccurate information could result in them/you not being contacted for an appointment.

If they/you are pre-registered, make sure you are checking your email and answering your phone because it could be an invitation to schedule your appointment.

Also, try calling the PWHD Call Center at (703) 872-7759and Select Option #3. Call center open 7-days a week (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

