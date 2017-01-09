Prince William Fire & Rescue Extinguish Fire on Nokesville Road

Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a single story home structure at the 13600 block of Nokesville Road in Nokesville, Jan. 6 at 7:43 a.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the side of the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire located in a crawl space under the home.

No injuries reported,” said Kim Hylander, Communications Specialist for the Department of Fire & Rescue.

The three adults occupants were home at the time of the fire. Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents and their cat.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $50,000.

A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

