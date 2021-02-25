Prince William HD to Hold Virtual COVID Vaccine Town Hall

Upcoming Virtual Town Hall Aims To Answer Your Questions About the COVID Vaccine

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Vaccine Preregistration:

Virginia residents and workers can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the new Statewide Vaccine Pre-registration System at virginia.gov.

For those who do not have access to the internet, you can get pre-registered for the vaccine by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. The state’s call center is open seven days a week (8 am–8pm).

FREE COVID Testing Sites:

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Start Time 10 a.m. | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2 p.m., whichever comes first.

Friday, February 26, 2021 – Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, VA 20109. Start Time 2 p.m. | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Development Services Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Start Time 9 a.m. | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12-noon, whichever comes first.

PWHD Currently in Phases 1a and 1b:

1a: All categories of Healthcare workers and long term care facilities.

1b: Frontline essential workers (Police, Fire, Hazmat), individuals 65 and older, Childcare/PreK-12 teachers/staff, correction facilities, homeless shelters, people aged 16-64 years old with underlying medical condition or disability.

PWHD COVID Vaccination Clinics: No Walk-ins, by appointment only.

Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109. The PWHD COVID vaccine clinic is in the main mall corridor. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday this week. For entry, the closest door is marked “Manassas Mall” between the Uptown Alley entertainment center and Macy’s, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane. Once inside the door, turn right and then the clinic is the first storefront on the left. Second doses being administered.

Beacon Hall, 10945 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110, on the Manassas Campus of GMU. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday this week. First doses being administered.

More information: Visit the PWHD website vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william.

FAQs: Visit CDC website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

Vaccinate VA

For additional information, please visit our website

