Prince William Health District Prepares to Offer Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Here is what you should know: COVID-19 vaccines are now available from three different drug manufacturers: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. This means more vaccine supply and additional tools to help protect people. The newest vaccine is made by Johnson & Johnson. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found it to be safe and effective and authorized it for emergency use on February 27, 2021. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose : A single-dose vaccine may be desirable for people who want to complete their immunization schedule quickly, do not want to return for a second dose, or have difficulty returning for a second dose. A single dose vaccine is beneficial for walk-in locations, or areas where it is difficult to schedule appointments online.

: It is highly effective at preventing severe diseases, including hospitalization and death.

It is authorized for use in people aged 18 years or older (like the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine).

It involves a different technology (method), but one that has been used for many years to develop successful vaccines.

The dose delivered is the same as other COVID-19 vaccines.

The most common side effects among Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 trial participants were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and nausea. Most side effects occurred within 2 days post-vaccination and were mild or moderate.

Protection from the vaccine begins about 2 weeks after receiving the shot (like other vaccines, it takes time for the body to develop protection. We still need to wear mask, wash our hands, and social distance).

Note: When PWHD receives the three vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson), we will make appointments based on the vaccine supply on hand. Who Should Call the PWHD Call Center and When? If you received your first dose but did not get an appointment for your second dose , you should receive information 3-7 days before your second dose due date .

If it is three days before you should receive your second dose or overdue for your second dose, but you have not been contacted to schedule your appointment, you should call the call center as soon as possible to schedule your second dose appointment. Please have your waitlist ID number available. More information: Visit the PWHD website vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william FAQs: Visit CDC website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/ vaccines/faq.html Vaccine Pre-registration: Virginia residents and workers can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the new Statewide Vaccine Pre-registration System at vaccinate.virginia.gov .

through the new at . For those who do not have access to the internet, you can pre-register for the vaccine by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. The state’s call center is open seven days a week (8 a.m.–8 p.m.). PWHD Currently Vaccinating Phases 1a and 1b: 1a: All categories of healthcare workers and long-term care facility employees.

All categories of healthcare workers and long-term care facility employees. 1b: Frontline essential workers (Police, Fire, Hazmat), individuals 65 and older, Childcare/PreK-12 teachers/staff, correction facilities, homeless shelters, people aged 16-64 years old with underlying medical condition or disability. PWHD COVID Vaccination Clinics: No walk-ins, by appointment only. Beacon Hall, 10945 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110 , on the Manassas Campus of George Mason University. Clinic hours are 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday-Friday this week. Only first doses being administered. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109 The PWHD COVID vaccine clinic is in the main mall corridor. Clinic hours are 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday-Friday this week. For Entry, the closest door is marked “Manassas Mall” between the Uptown Alley entertainment center and Macy’s, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane. Once inside the door, turn right and the clinic is the first storefront on the left. Only second doses being administered. Safeway, 12821 Braemar Village Plaza, Bristow, VA, 20136 Clinic hours are 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., Monday-Friday this week. Monday and Fridays are first doses only. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are second doses only. Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Clinic hours are 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday-Friday this week. Monday and Fridays are first doses only. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are second doses only.

Gander Mountain (Vaccines Administered by Walmart), 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Clinic hours are 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Wednesday-Saturday this week. Appointments are made through the state pre-registration list as a pilot program to see how the state can improve on future appointments and scheduling with other pharmacies. FREE COVID Testing Sites:

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Woodbridge Senior Center Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 P.M., whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Friday, March 5, 2021 – Splashdown Water Park Start Time 2:00 P.M. | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first. 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, VA 20109

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Development Services Building 5 County Complex, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Start Time 9 a.m. | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until noon, whichever comes first.