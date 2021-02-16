Prince William Health District Provides Updated Vaccination Info

Information Update, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

PWHD Vaccination Waitlist:

PWHD Vaccine Waitlist is Now a Statewide Pre-registration System: As the Virginia Department of Health transitions to this new centralized pre-registration vaccination system, the Prince William Health District (PWHD) Waitlist Form was deactivated on 5 p.m. on Friday, February 12. If you previously registered for the vaccine using the PWHD Waitlist Form, you will maintain your status in the waitlist queue because your existing waitlist registration was uploaded into the statewide system. On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. you will be able to access the new statewide system here: http://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ and new registrants can fill out the pre-registration form on that site.

PWHD Vaccination Clinics: Appointments only No Walk-ins. This week both locations are vaccinating.

Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109 . The PWHD Clinic is in the main mall corridor and will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. , this week Tuesday-Saturday. The closest door is marked “Manassas Mall” between the Uptown Alley entertainment center and Macy’s, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane. Once inside the door, turn right, and then the clinic is the first storefront on the left. You can also enter through the door marked “Manassas Mall” between the At Home store and the Autobahn Indoor Speedway, proceed down the corridor, turn left, and then the clinic is the first storefront on the left.

CVS Pharmacy Vaccinations: This is a federal program in the Prince William Health District. The CVS online registration system is presently available for these 36 CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia. Residents can also call and register for appointments based on appointment availability. These locations are currently giving 100 vaccinations a day based on federal supply.

PWHD Call Center: Continues to provide COVID-19 testing information and vaccine scheduling. In the future, appointments can be booked from the statewide pre-registration system directly. These appointments will be taken from the waitlist in order and based upon priorities within the phases and vaccine availability. The PWHD Call Center is open 7 days a week from (9am to 4:30pm) by calling 703-872-7759.

Other Information:

NOVANT Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center Proudly Presents COVID-19 Vaccine Facts: A Black and African American Community Town Hall. In partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and local faith-based communities, NOVANT Health UVA Health System leaders will share facts and the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine in an upcoming virtual town hall. Date: Wednesday, Feb. 17 Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2MCLVuV.

For general Prince William County COVID-19 information visit the Prince William Health District website at virgina.gov/prince-william

