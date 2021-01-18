Prince William Health District Provides Updates on Vaccine Appointments, Waitlists, Limited Supply

Prince William Health District Update:

COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments and New Waitlist

Due to Limited Supplies

The Prince William Health District has announced that it will not be scheduling any new COVID-19 vaccines at this time and has instead created a wait-list application.

This is the result of the federal government recently informing governors that it will not be able to fill vaccine orders as promised just a couple days early.

Please see the information below regarding the health district’s effort to continue to provide vaccinations to the community as efficiently and quickly as possible while adhering to the requirements provided by the state.

Vaccination Site Update: In order to accommodate and provide more vaccinations to the public, the Prince William Health District’s vaccination clinic is being moved from Metz Middle School to Beacon Hall on the Prince William Campus of George Mason University (GMU). The new clinic will open on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Vaccination Update: Unfortunately, the Virginia Department of Health was notified Friday, Jan. 15, that their order for more vaccines from the federal government would not be filled at this time. In addition, the health district and other community vaccination sites were notified that their order of vaccines for the upcoming week will not be completely filled. This is extremely disappointing and concerning for everyone involved.

Limited Availability: Due to the limited availability of vaccines and the fact that appointments are now booked through Feb. 15, the three jurisdictions (Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park) assisted the health district by establishing a new unified waitlist application. The form is available here. The previous google form will still pop up but direct you to the new form starting with your zip code. You will then be asked a series of questions that determine your eligibility. If you meet the criteria, you will be added to the waitlist and contacted in the order in which you signed up once appointments become available.

Criteria Wait List: Residents who do not meet the waitlist criteria should monitor local media or the health district website for updates on when additional categories of residents become eligible.

Registration Form: It is important to note that completing this form will add you to a waitlist for when additional vaccine appointments become available. It does not automatically schedule you for an appointment. Due to limited vaccine availability from the federal government, it will likely be days to weeks before you are contacted to schedule an available appointment. If the health district receives additional vaccines, then this timeframe will change.

Important: It is also important to note that this form (survey process) must be completed one time for each person; responses cannot be shared. For example, a husband and wife living in the same household and sharing the same phone number and email address must each submit this form separately with their name and date of birth. But unlike the previous form one email will work for more than one individual.

Assistance No email: For those who do not have access to a computer, the internet, or email, they may contact the Prince William Health District Call Center at 703-872-7759 to be added to this waitlist by phone. The call center does not have the capability to take requests or make appointments, as call center agents are only able to enter information into this form. The call center hours are now 9:00am-4:30pm M-Sun.

Scheduling System Update: The Commonwealth has introduced a new scheduling system called PrepMod vaccine clinic and registration management system. The new system is expected to allow for more efficiency for the health district, as well as the end-user. PrepMod will allow the user to enter their information online. By filling out your forms online it minimizes the amount of time you will need to spend at the clinic. The new system allows you to sign up for an appointment and appointment reminders. This new system will be activated next month as we continue to vaccinate those who have appointments up to February 15th. The Prince William Health District has suspended appointment slots beyond Feb. 15, as those appointments are expected to be available in the new PrepMod system in the coming weeks, as vaccine supplies become available.

Governor Ralph Northam recently announced that he was adding those 65-years to 75-years and those with certain health conditions to class 1b people who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia. However, now, health districts across the state – even across the country – are scrambling to scale back vaccine expansions.

According to the Washington Post, early last week, Alex Azar, Secretary Health and Human Services told governors they would be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines from a federal reserve. They were thus encouraged open their current vaccination phase to more people.

However, by Friday, the HHS informed governors that- in fact- there was no reserve any longer. It had already been depleted.

The Washington Post said that those who received the first vaccinate shot are expected to be prioritized and ought to receive their second dose on schedule.

Prince William Health District is currently providing vaccinations to 1a and 1b essential workers and others who fit within that category.

