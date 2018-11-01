Prince William MS Student Charged with Sexual Battery

School Resource Officer (SRO) at Rippon Middle School located at 15101 Blackburn Rd in Dumfries (22026) was notified by school staff regarding a 12-year-old male student inappropriately touching female students, Oct. 30.

Further investigation by the SRO determined that the male student inappropriately touched multiple 6th grade female students over their clothing on several occasions since September.

Following the investigation, the SRO obtained a petition for the male student.

The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on October 31: [Juvenile] A 12-year-old male of Woodbridge was charged with sexual battery.

Police do not release the identities of juvenile offenders under normal circumstances.

