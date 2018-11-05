Prince William Officer Fires Shots at Man in Response to ‘Ambush’

A Prince William Police office shot a man, Sunday, who fired at officers who were responding to a call. The incident remains under further investigation.

Nov. 4 at 5:41 p.m. Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call.

As officers were arriving in the area, a suspect began shooting at them with a rifle. A police cruiser was struck multiple times by the suspect in the process. Two of the officers on scene returned fire.

The suspect was struck in the upper body and subsequently detained in front of the residence. No officers were injured.

The suspect was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are actively working to determine what lead up to the shooting. Police Chief Barry Barnard described the shooting by the suspect towards the officers as an “ambush.”

The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old man who reportedly lives at the home where the officers were responding. Other homes in the area were also reportedly struck during the incident.

No other injuries were reported. The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave during the investigation. The Prince William County Police Department is the lead agency handling this incident.

A criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation are currently underway. More details are still being gathered in this incident and will be released when available. The investigation continues.

