Prince William Parks & Rec. Closes Facilities, Playgrounds

Prince William County is taking a number of precautionary measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Among these is the temporary closure of many of the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’ s facilities and the postponement of all events, organized activities, and rentals.

All of the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’s Recreation’s fitness centers, community centers, and historic buildings will be closed until further notice. Registration for classes occurring before that time has been disabled on our website.

Permitted group activities, such as use by sports leagues and rentals at our parks and centers, will also be canceled.

Outdoor parks will remain open, but amenities such as the dog park, reserved pavilions, batting cages, driving ranges, golf courses, mini-golf, marinas will not be available. All playgrounds are closed until further notice.

Prince William County continues to evaluate operating schedules in light of the impacts of COVID-19. As such, these scheduled closures are subject to change. Please visit emergency.pwcgov.org for the latest information about the availability of Prince William County facilities.