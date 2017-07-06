Prince William Police Hold ‘Conversation with Chief’

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a ‘Conversation with the Chief,’ Thursday, June 17, starting at 7 p.m., at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.

“We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the chief, and engage in conversation. Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from the public and residents,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathon Perok. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff.”

Members from the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit and Personnel Bureau will also be on hand to answer questions and provide useful information, regarding safety tips, neighborhood watches and recruitment.

The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County in the future.

“We look forward to having a productive discussion,” Perok said.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.