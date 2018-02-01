Prince William PD Will Hold Neighborhood Watch Training, Feb 22nd

Submitted by the Prince William County Police

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA . . . The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department hosts a Neighborhood Watch training on Thursday, February 22, at 7 p.m. The event should last about an hour.

“Join us for training and learn how to work with the Police Department to make your neighborhood safer. If you are already in a Watch, come for a refresher training,” said a police spokesperson.

Topics covered include crime reporting, emergency preparedness, Watch patrolling, active violence, and a Q&A session. This event is in the Leesylvania Room at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo county government building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge (22191).

The event is free. RSVP to ensure there are enough materials.

Please register by Feb. 21, 2018, at this link: https://neighborhoodwatchfebruary2018.eventbrite.com

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.